Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Upgraded by Phillip Securities to “Buy”

Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.55.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.82. 4,037,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,406,667. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $144.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $41,733,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,766,769 shares in the company, valued at $596,799,478.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $41,733,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,766,769 shares in the company, valued at $596,799,478.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total value of $274,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,081,403 shares of company stock worth $372,068,252 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $332,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 10.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,247,000 after buying an additional 2,062,575 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,279,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,460 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $151,147,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Airbnb by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,663,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.