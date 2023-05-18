Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $10,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance
APD traded down $1.56 on Thursday, hitting $274.64. 51,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,531. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $283.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.88 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The firm has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.55.
Air Products and Chemicals Profile
Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.
