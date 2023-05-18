Aion 1-Day Volume Hits $977.23 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $351,053.92 and $977.23 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aion has traded down 22.9% against the dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00131106 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00063626 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00040210 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00027099 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003706 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000497 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

