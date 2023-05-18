AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Trading 7.8% Higher

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF – Get Rating) was up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.89 and last traded at $5.89. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

AGL Energy Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.16.

About AGL Energy

AGL Energy Ltd. is an integrated renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It operates through the following business segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The Customer Markets segment includes retailing of electricity, gas, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

