AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Trading 7.8% Higher

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF – Get Rating) was up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.89 and last traded at $5.89. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.
AGL Energy Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.16.
About AGL Energy
AGL Energy Ltd. is an integrated renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It operates through the following business segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The Customer Markets segment includes retailing of electricity, gas, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AGL Energy (AGLNF)
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for AGL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.