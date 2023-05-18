Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.08 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

Agilysys Stock Down 12.0 %

Agilysys stock opened at $68.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 167.05 and a beta of 0.94. Agilysys has a 52-week low of $35.85 and a 52-week high of $88.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Insider Activity at Agilysys

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilysys

In related news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $84,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,445.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $84,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,445.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $565,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,159,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,630,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agilysys by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,559,000 after purchasing an additional 389,710 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Agilysys by 2,224.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 272,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,460,000 after purchasing an additional 260,492 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Agilysys by 333.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,760,000 after purchasing an additional 156,251 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 34.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 496,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,811,000 after buying an additional 126,969 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

