Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT Lowered to $17.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Mizuho from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AFRM. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Affirm from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.21.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.80. 10,098,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,196,510. Affirm has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average of $12.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 10.91, a current ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $380.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.96 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 64.12% and a negative return on equity of 37.86%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Affirm will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $192,738.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Affirm

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Affirm by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,192,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,528,000 after buying an additional 754,554 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Affirm by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,350,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,278 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,877,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,533,000 after buying an additional 415,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 9.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,920,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,556,000 after buying an additional 349,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 3,351,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,410,000 after buying an additional 216,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

