aelf Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One aelf token can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001041 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, aelf has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $174.51 million and approximately $8.50 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006924 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003089 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001475 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000029 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 612,186,000 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.