aelf 24 Hour Volume Hits $8.68 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. aelf has a total market cap of $173.14 million and approximately $8.68 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, aelf has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. One aelf token can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006920 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003086 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001445 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000030 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 612,328,129 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

