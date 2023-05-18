Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Aecon Group from C$11.50 to C$13.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

Aecon Group stock remained flat at $9.33 during trading on Wednesday. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average is $8.24.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

