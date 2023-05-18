Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Advent Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.11% and a negative net margin of 948.54%. The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter.

Advent Technologies Trading Up 9.0 %

ADN stock opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58. Advent Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $4.48. The stock has a market cap of $43.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of -0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $9,277,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advent Technologies by 8,444.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 744,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 735,858 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Advent Technologies by 1,244.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 516,298 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Advent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advent Technologies by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 582,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 318,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company was founded on June 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

