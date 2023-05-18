Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $95.15

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $95.15 and last traded at $94.20, with a volume of 8475 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.60.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Nomura started coverage on shares of Advantest in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Advantest Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
Advantest Company Profile
Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.
