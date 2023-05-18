Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $255.35

Shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 255.35 ($3.20) and traded as high as GBX 257 ($3.22). Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 253.50 ($3.18), with a volume of 347,858 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMS shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.88) price target on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Liberum Capital cut Advanced Medical Solutions Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 296 ($3.71) price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Trading Down 1.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 238.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 255.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £539.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,811.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.60.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Increases Dividend

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.51 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,222.22%.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

