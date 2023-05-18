Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,941 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.16% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $10,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $94.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.57. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.02 and a 1-year high of $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.38.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $147.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

In related news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total transaction of $1,973,278.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,503.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

