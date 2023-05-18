Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 138.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.9 %

Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.26. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ABOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts predict that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 108.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

