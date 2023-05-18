Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Posted by on May 18th, 2023

Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOSGet Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 138.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.9 %

Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.26. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOSGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts predict that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 108.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

Read More

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.