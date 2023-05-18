Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,062 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,387,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,062,627. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.04. The stock has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $44.28.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

