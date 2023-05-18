Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,168 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 16,362.5% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,272,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,019 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,842,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,034,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,639 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in PepsiCo by 423.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,791,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,504,000 after buying an additional 1,449,232 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after buying an additional 1,427,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 9,434.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 925,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 915,438 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PepsiCo Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $1.21 on Thursday, reaching $190.85. 1,202,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,372,462. The company has a market cap of $262.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.86 and a 1 year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.84%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

