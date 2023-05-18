Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Has $354,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 596,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,540,000 after acquiring an additional 61,722 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 304,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,362,000 after acquiring an additional 22,478 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 281,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,014,000 after acquiring an additional 9,877 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,907,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 220,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,439,000 after buying an additional 19,520 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $143.44. 100,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,230. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $131.72 and a 1-year high of $169.55. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.69.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

