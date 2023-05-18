Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Has $239,000 Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 446.6% during the 4th quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.18. The stock had a trading volume of 679,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,385. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $94.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

