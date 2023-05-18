Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DTE. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE traded down $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $108.24. 240,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.32. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $136.77.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $0.9525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DTE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.67.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.