Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 774 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOAT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,072,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,553,000 after buying an additional 188,131 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,159,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,273,000 after buying an additional 61,464 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 672,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,673,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance now owns 632,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,739,000 after buying an additional 102,390 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 621,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,370,000 after purchasing an additional 89,980 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of BATS MOAT traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.51. 831,870 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.27 and its 200 day moving average is $69.36.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.