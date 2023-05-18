Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Accrol Group (LON:ACRL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

ACRL traded down GBX 0.02 ($0.00) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 36.18 ($0.45). 34,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,857. The stock has a market capitalization of £115.37 million, a PE ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.00. Accrol Group has a 12 month low of GBX 21.60 ($0.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 37.03 ($0.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.33, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 32.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 30.58.

About Accrol Group

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company produces and sells private label toilet tissue, kitchen towels, and facial tissues, as well as biodegradable wet wipes. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.

