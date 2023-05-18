Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Accrol Group (LON:ACRL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Accrol Group Trading Down 0.1 %
ACRL traded down GBX 0.02 ($0.00) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 36.18 ($0.45). 34,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,857. The stock has a market capitalization of £115.37 million, a PE ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.00. Accrol Group has a 12 month low of GBX 21.60 ($0.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 37.03 ($0.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.33, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 32.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 30.58.
About Accrol Group
Further Reading
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
- Berry Global, The Backbone Of Consumer Packaging You Should Own
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Hits Record High on Strong Q1 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Accrol Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accrol Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.