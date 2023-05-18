abrdn plc Sells 107,109 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

abrdn plc lessened its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,373,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 107,109 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.07% of CSX worth $42,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 5.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,577,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $708,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,959 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,609,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $638,494,000 after purchasing an additional 408,674 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CSX by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,642,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,160,000 after purchasing an additional 79,243 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,078,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,874,000 after purchasing an additional 350,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,749,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average of $30.93. The stock has a market cap of $64.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

