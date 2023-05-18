abrdn plc Reduces Stock Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 644,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,986 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.23% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $51,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 168,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,477,000 after acquiring an additional 14,274 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,723,000 after acquiring an additional 59,045 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 274.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SQM stock opened at $72.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $60.21 and a 1 year high of $115.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.95.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Increases Dividend

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.23. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 95.37% and a net margin of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $3.2237 dividend. This represents a $12.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 61.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SQM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.86.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Read More

