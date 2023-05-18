abrdn plc Reduces Stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

abrdn plc decreased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 901,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,893 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $49,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,521,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,043 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,262,000 after purchasing an additional 504,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,606,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,445,000 after acquiring an additional 55,263 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,181,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,344,000 after acquiring an additional 35,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,079,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,607,000 after acquiring an additional 73,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Insider Activity

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 1.2 %

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 20,940 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $1,984,483.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,786 shares in the company, valued at $11,541,659.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 20,940 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $1,984,483.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,541,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $3,515,797.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,387,705.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 252,162 shares of company stock worth $19,624,844 in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ELF opened at $90.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.77. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $97.03.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

