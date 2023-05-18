abrdn plc Purchases 1,351 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $40,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total value of $752,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,677 shares in the company, valued at $39,616,342.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $303.07 on Thursday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.15 and a 52 week high of $375.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.14, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.81.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $943.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.37 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SEDG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $351.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.37.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.