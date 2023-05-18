abrdn plc Has $37.59 Million Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,575 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $37,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1,333.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 769.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVB. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.40.

NYSE:AVB opened at $177.17 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $153.07 and a one year high of $220.42. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

