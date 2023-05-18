abrdn plc Grows Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 401,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,363 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.11% of Prudential Financial worth $39,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 11.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,621,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 36.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,037,000 after buying an additional 36,184 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.83.

Shares of PRU opened at $81.08 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $110.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 900.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.

About Prudential Financial



Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

