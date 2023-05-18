abrdn plc Buys 48,604 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,191,621 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,604 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $45,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,706,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,210,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,041,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,845,745,000 after buying an additional 2,554,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,435,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,018,994,000 after buying an additional 2,266,557 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,288,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,769,000 after buying an additional 3,025,509 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,566 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,278. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 5.9 %

HBAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.06. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $15.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

