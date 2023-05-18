abrdn plc Boosts Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 30,564 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.28% of Bunge worth $41,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,703,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after acquiring an additional 696,806 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,642,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 1,017.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 730,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,279,000 after acquiring an additional 664,732 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,996,000 after acquiring an additional 536,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

BG stock opened at $89.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.80. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $80.41 and a 52 week high of $118.99.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BG shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.22.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

