abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.83

Shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.83 and last traded at $19.87, with a volume of 14121 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.09.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day moving average is $22.38.

Get abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 137,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 8,112 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 79,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. LFS Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,693,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 65,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 50,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity Total Return index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad-market commodity index through the active management of the fund`s collateral. The index includes 26 commodity futures with maturities of 1-3 months.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.