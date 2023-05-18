ABCMETA (META) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.99 Million

ABCMETA (META) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $1.99 million and $760.16 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002089 USD and is up 1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $752.05 traded over the last 24 hours.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

