AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,130,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,456 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.2% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.12% of AbbVie worth $344,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 183,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,688,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 564,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,225,000 after purchasing an additional 75,897 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,227,000. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,897 shares of company stock valued at $29,455,233. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AbbVie Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,016,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,864,577. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.31 and its 200-day moving average is $155.04. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.