A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Director Sells $18,910.00 in Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) Director Beverley Lepine sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $18,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,387.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AMRK stock opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.20 million, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of -0.05. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $40.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.88.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities dropped their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,683,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,327,000 after purchasing an additional 114,226 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,353,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,892,000 after acquiring an additional 59,454 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,437,000 after purchasing an additional 18,159 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 903,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,314,000 after purchasing an additional 141,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 731.7% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 443,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 389,784 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

