8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on 8X8 from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on 8X8 from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 8X8 from $4.50 to $5.40 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on 8X8 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 8X8 has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.16.
8X8 Trading Up 5.1 %
NASDAQ EGHT traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $3.50. 400,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,261. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. 8X8 has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $8.20.
Insider Transactions at 8X8
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 12,778,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,502 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,220,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,997 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth $7,506,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1,632.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,195,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth $4,314,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
8X8 Company Profile
8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 8X8 (EGHT)
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
- Berry Global, The Backbone Of Consumer Packaging You Should Own
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Hits Record High on Strong Q1 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.