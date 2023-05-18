8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on 8X8 from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on 8X8 from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 8X8 from $4.50 to $5.40 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on 8X8 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 8X8 has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.16.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 Trading Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ EGHT traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $3.50. 400,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,261. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. 8X8 has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $8.20.

Insider Transactions at 8X8

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Samuel C. Wilson sold 34,703 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $167,615.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,633,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 42,485 shares of company stock worth $197,198 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 12,778,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,502 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,220,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,997 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth $7,506,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1,632.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,195,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth $4,314,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.