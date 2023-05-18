8,738 Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Bought by True Capital Management

True Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $64,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HDV traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.36. 121,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,664. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.17. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $91.24 and a 12-month high of $109.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.