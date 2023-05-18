5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) PT Lowered to $10.00

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at B. Riley from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 184.09% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for 5E Advanced Materials’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

5E Advanced Materials Price Performance

FEAM stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.52. 95,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,177. 5E Advanced Materials has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $27.71. The stock has a market cap of $155.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 5E Advanced Materials

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 5E Advanced Materials by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the first quarter worth $38,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

5E Advanced Materials Company Profile

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

Featured Stories

