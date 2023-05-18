51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut 51Talk Online Education Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.
51Talk Online Education Group Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of COE stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $5.89. 2,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,938. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average of $6.13. 51Talk Online Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.08.
About 51Talk Online Education Group
51Talk Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. It operates under the China and Philippines geographical segments. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand.
