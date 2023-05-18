51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut 51Talk Online Education Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Shares of COE stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $5.89. 2,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,938. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average of $6.13. 51Talk Online Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.08.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 36,885 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 15.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

51Talk Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. It operates under the China and Philippines geographical segments. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand.

