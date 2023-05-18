3M (NYSE:MMM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $98.44

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $98.44 and last traded at $98.56, with a volume of 1075039 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.69.

3M Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.22 and a 200 day moving average of $114.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.95.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of 3M

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in 3M by 20.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 7,589 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in 3M by 10.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in 3M by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 84,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,915,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 10,411.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 49,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 179,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Articles

