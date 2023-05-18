365,292 Shares in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc bought a new stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 365,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,381,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,412,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Ferguson by 5,334.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,214,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,170 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the third quarter worth approximately $95,210,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the third quarter worth approximately $89,271,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ferguson by 51.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,094,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,575,000 after purchasing an additional 707,774 shares during the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FERG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,257.20.

Ferguson stock opened at $146.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $99.16 and a fifty-two week high of $149.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.35.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. Ferguson had a return on equity of 45.56% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

