350 Shares in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Acquired by Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC.

Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 350 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the third quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in CGI by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CGI by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CGI stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $104.09. The company had a trading volume of 28,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.23 and a 1 year high of $104.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.46 and a 200-day moving average of $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CGI Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC boosted their price target on CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Desjardins lifted their target price on CGI from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on CGI from C$134.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

(Get Rating)

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.