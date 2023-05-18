250 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Acquired by Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC.

Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,673,000 after acquiring an additional 580,982 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,630,000 after purchasing an additional 298,692 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Clorox by 4,186.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 303,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,982,000 after purchasing an additional 296,539 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 38.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,216,000 after purchasing an additional 290,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 11.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,161,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,492,000 after purchasing an additional 215,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on CLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.54.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $166.34. The stock had a trading volume of 376,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 287.90, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.30. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

