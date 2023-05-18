2,400 Shares in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Purchased by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 625.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AKAM. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $86.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.42. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $102.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.27 per share, with a total value of $25,028.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,071.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $174,649.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.27 per share, with a total value of $25,028.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,071.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,352 shares of company stock valued at $725,958 and sold 28,647 shares valued at $2,159,036. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.