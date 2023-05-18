207,261 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 207,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,319,000. Elevance Health comprises 0.9% of Commerce Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Commerce Bank owned 0.09% of Elevance Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,936,996,000. Edmp Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,580,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,234,792,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,073,026,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $918,473,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ELV shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $572.19.

Elevance Health Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:ELV traded down $7.71 on Thursday, reaching $452.03. The stock had a trading volume of 403,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,653. The company has a market cap of $107.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $465.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $486.97. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.02 and a 12-month high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

