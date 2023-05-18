2,022 Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Acquired by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of AON by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of AON by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in AON by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

AON traded down $1.67 on Thursday, hitting $320.56. 284,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,041. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $318.58 and its 200-day moving average is $310.07. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $338.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.90.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.74%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.00.

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 51,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $15,892,814.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,894,949.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 51,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $15,892,814.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,894,949.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,272 shares of company stock valued at $24,672,737 over the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

