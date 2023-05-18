131,997 Shares in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 131,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,896,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after acquiring an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,228,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,451,000 after acquiring an additional 623,961 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,124,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,734,000 after buying an additional 86,719 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,999,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,879,000 after purchasing an additional 208,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,464,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,052,000 after purchasing an additional 562,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

STLD stock opened at $96.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.48. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.20. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on STLD. Citigroup lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.13.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

