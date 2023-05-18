10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Serge Saxonov Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $106,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 895,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,790,503.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Serge Saxonov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 14th, Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $107,640.00.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Serge Saxonov sold 1,941 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $92,682.75.

TXG stock opened at $52.54 on Thursday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $56.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.48.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $134.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.87 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.02%. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 10x Genomics from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on 10x Genomics from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 64.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 476.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 45.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

