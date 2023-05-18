1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
FLWS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $9.93 on Thursday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average is $9.67.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, engages in the provision of gifts designing. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Floral and Gifts, Gourmet Floral and Gifts, and BloomNet. The Consumer Floral and Gifts segment operates 1-800-Flowers.com, PersonalizationMall, FruitBouquets.com, Flowerama, and Alice’s Table.
