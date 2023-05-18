1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

FLWS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $9.93 on Thursday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average is $9.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 201.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 181,309 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,298,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,086,000 after purchasing an additional 155,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, engages in the provision of gifts designing. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Floral and Gifts, Gourmet Floral and Gifts, and BloomNet. The Consumer Floral and Gifts segment operates 1-800-Flowers.com, PersonalizationMall, FruitBouquets.com, Flowerama, and Alice’s Table.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.