Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stake Lessened by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up 0.9% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $20,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Zoetis by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in Zoetis by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in Zoetis by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZTS traded down $1.79 on Wednesday, reaching $179.66. The company had a trading volume of 710,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,672. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $187.82. The stock has a market cap of $83.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.99 and its 200 day moving average is $161.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 33.86%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.14.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

