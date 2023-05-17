Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,650 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Zoetis worth $40,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 92.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $181.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.31. The company has a market cap of $83.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $187.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ZTS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.14.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

