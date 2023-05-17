Zilliqa (ZIL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $383.20 Million

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0241 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a market cap of $383.20 million and approximately $16.52 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa launched on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 17,534,972,167 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zilliqa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

